MP3: Aleutians East Borough School Board Meeting – February 24th, 2020

The Aleutians East Borough School Board held its February meeting tonight at 6:30pm.

Topics included new hires, resignations, the 2020-2021 school calendar, as well as ELA and social studies curriculum changes.

Stream or download the meeting here: https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-02-24-aebsd.mp3

See the Board Agenda Provided Below

February 24 2020 School Board Agenda-Final (dragged)