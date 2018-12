MP3: Aleutians East Borough Winter Fisheries Teleconference – December 27, 2018

Listen to the 2018 Aleutians East Borough Winter Fisheries Teleconference Here.

Topics Discussed Included:

– Federal Fishery Openers

– State Cod Quotas

– Regulations

… And More

Download the Assembly meeting audio here (MP3, 16MB):

http://apradio.org/mp3/2018-12-27-aeb.mp3