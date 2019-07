MP3 Audio: July 2019 Salmon Interview with Biologist Lisa Fox

Alaska Peninsula Biologist Lisa Fox discusses the July portion of the 2019 Salmon Season and the current escapement for the August fishery.

Topics Discussed:

– Pink and Chum Escapement for July

– Orzinski System Escapement

– Potential Openings in August

– …And More!

Download the Fisheries Interview with Area Biologist Lisa Fox Discussing the June Harvest Report(mp3, 1 MB, 11 minutes)