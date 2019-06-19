MP3 Audio: June 2019 Salmon Interview with Biologist Lisa Fox – June 18, 2019

Alaska Peninsula Biologist Lisa Fox discusses the beginning of the 2019 Salmon Season and the unique circumstances being observed by the fisherman and Dept. of Fish and Game.

Topics Discussed:

– Potential for Restrictions in June and July Openers

– The record breaking June pink salmon harvest

– The low returns of sockeye salmon

-….and more!

Download the Fisheries Interview with Area Biologist Lisa Fox Discussing the June Harvest Report(mp3, 3.3 MB, 15 minutes)