MP3 Basketball: KCV (83) vs SDP (28) Girls 01/06/20

Sand Point and King Cove Girls kick off the 2020 basketball season with the first of two games.

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (83) vs Sand Point Eagles (28) on 1/6/2020 at King Cove.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-08-sdp-kcv-b.mp3

Game coverage by Chris and Chris in King Cove, Alaska