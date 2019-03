MP3: Championship Game – King Cove Rookies (74) Vs. Newhalen Malamutes (44) on Friday, March 8th, 2019 – ACC Regional Tournament

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (74) vs Newhalen Malamutes (44) on Friday, March 8th, 2019 at the 2019 Championship for the ACC Regional Tournament in Newhalen, Alaska.

Download the game here (MP3, 14MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-03-08-kcv-newh-g.mp3

Game coverage by Sonny Lamont. Thank you Sonny!