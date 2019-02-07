MP3: Cook Inlet Academy Eagles (24) vs King Cove Rookies (85) on 02/07/2019 – Ninilchik Invitational Tournament

The Rookies steamroll past another opponent as they begin their foray into the Ninilchik Invitational Tournament 2019. All the King Cove players had a chance to contribute as Elaina Mack struggled a little from beyond the three-point line. Karl Pullium offers world class play by play for the tournament life from Ninilchik, Alaska.

Final Score: MP3: Cook Inlet Academy Eagles (24) vs King Cove Rookies (85) on February 7, 2019 at the Ninilchik Invitational Tournament

Download the game here (MP3, 13MB):
https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-07-kcv-cia-g.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Charles Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska