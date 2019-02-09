MP3: Cook Inlet Academy Eagles (28) vs the Sand Point Lady Eagles (38) on Friday, February 9th – Ninilchik Invitational Tournament

Sand Point holds on for the win against Cook Inlet in what was a close game the whole way through. A defensive struggle, which contrasted greatly from last nights scorefest between Sand Point and King Cove. The Lady Eagles continue to shine this basketball season and finish 2nd behind the King Cove Rookies at the Ninilchik Invitational.

Final Score: Cook Inlet Academy Eagles (28) vs the Sand Point Lady Eagles (38) at the Ninilchik Invitational, February 9, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3, 11MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-04-sdp-cia-g.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Charles Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska