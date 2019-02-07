MP3: Cook Inlet Academy Wolverines (22) vs King Cove T-Jacks (95) on 02/07/2019 – Ninilchik Invitational Tournament

With 58 points at the end of the first half, the T-Jacks did an amazing job on the first day of the Ninilchik Invitational. Cruising through the third quarter, with no points against and only allowing 8 points throughout the 4th quarter.

Crushing Cook inlet Academy with a final score of: T-Jacks (95) Wolverines (22).

Download the game here (MP3, 13MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-07-kcv-cia-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Charles Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska