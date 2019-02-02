MP3: Dillingham Lady Wolverines (33) vs King Cove Rookies (52) on 02/02/2019 – Sockeye Classic Tournament

The Ladies of King Cove end the 2019 Sockeye Classic with an impressive 1st place finish. The Rookies dominated the boards on the defensive and offensive end, preventing Dillingham from really engaging their offense. The Rookies prepare for their upcoming road trip which begins next week, stretching for 2 weeks and including the Ninilchik Invitational and Crowley Classic. Stay tuned to KSDP for updates and more top-shelf basketball coverage!

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (52) Vs. Dillingham Lady Wolverines (33) at the Sockeye Classic Tournament in Dillingham on Friday, February 2, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3, 13MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-02-dlg-kcv-g.mp3

Live coverage courtesy of KDLG’s Amazing Volunteers!