MP3: Interview With Commissioner Vincent Lang and Deputy Commissioner Rachel Baker From the Alaska Department of Fish and Game

Commissioner Vincent Lang and Deputy Commissioner Rachel Baker were kind enough to take some time out of their busy schedules to talk with KSDP’s Austin Roof about some questions and concerns about the CARES act money being distributed to members of the fishing industry.

Topics included:

– Who is eligible to receive funds

– How funding is being calculated

– Details on how funding is planned to be distributed

– and more…

Stream the interview here:

http://www.apradio.org/mp3/adfg-inteview-relief_08-04.mp3

To download or stream the full interview, click here!

To view the current information used to conduct this interview, click here!

To sign up to stay up to date on new updates, click here!

For any questions or concerns you can reach the Karl Winkel, the office manager for the commissioner’s office, by calling 907-465-6136 or by sending an email to dfg.com.caresact@alaska.gov.