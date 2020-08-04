MP3: Interview With District Director John Veal of the Small Business Association Regarding the Paycheck Protection Program

District Director John Veal of the Small Business Association took some time to speak with Austin Roof about the opportunities for fisherman and other small business’ to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program before the August 8th, 2020 deadline.

Topics included:

– Who can apply for the PPP.

– How to find a lender if your bank cannot provide for you.

– and more…

Stream the interview here:

http://apradio.org/mp3/2020-08-04-sba.mp3

If you need to get connected with a lender separate from your bank, click here!