MP3: Interview with Ground Fish Manager Nat Nichols – Alaska Department of Fish and Game

Nat Nichols is the Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game Ground Fish Resource Manager for the Alaska Peninsula.

He took time out of his schedule to discuss the upcoming state waters cod season for 2020.

Below are some topics he discussed…

– Upcoming Pacific Cod State Season

– How Pacific Cod is Surveyed

– Current and Future of Fishery

– …and more!

Download the Fisheries Interview with Area Biologist Nat Nichols Discussing the State Pacific Cod Fishery(mp3, 4 MB, 30 minutes)