Representative and Speaker of the House Bryce Edgmon talks about the proposed budget cuts that Governor Mike Dunleavy has presented. He discusses his priorities for funding the Ferry System, K-12 Education, the University of Alaska and more

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-03-19-rep_edgmon.mp3