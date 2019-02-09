MP3: King Cove Rookies (100) Versus the Ninilchik Wolverines (15) on Saturday, February 9th – Ninilchik Invitational Tournament

The King Cove Rookies dominate the Ninilchik Wolverines for their last game of the Ninilchick Invitational, with a score of 51 to 10 in the first half alone. The Rookie’s iron-clad defense caused the Wolverines to have no where to go with the ball, and drew multiple 5-second calls.

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (100) vs Ninilchik Wolverines (15) at the Ninilchik Invitational, February 9, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-09-kcv-nin-g.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Charles Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska