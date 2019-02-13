MP3: King Cove Rookies (67) vs the Birchwood Christian Warriors (19) – 02/13/2019

What can you say except another decisive win for the Rookies as they finish their final game before the upcoming Crowley Classic in Talkeetna kicks off on Friday.

Final Score: MP3: King Cove Rookies (67) vs the Birchwood Christian Warriors (19) at Birchwood Christian Schools, February 13, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-12-kcv-red-g.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska