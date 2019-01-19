MP3: King Cove Rookies (71) Vs. Newhalen Malamutes (32) on 1/19/2019

The King Cove Rookies coast through the Newhalen Invitational Tournament, securing the championship trophy and giving everyone a sneak peek at what promises to be a powerful Rookies squad.

Stay tuned to KSDP as we watch these athletes make a run for the 2019 1-A State Championship!

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (71) Vs. New Halen Mountains (32) at the Newhalen Invitational Tournament on Saturday, January 19TH, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3, 13MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-01-19-kcv-newh-g.mp3

Live coverage courtesy of Sonny Lamont. Thanks Sonny!