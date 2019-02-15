MP3: King Cove Rookies (71) vs the Tri-Valley Vikings (40) – 02/15/2019 at The Crowley Classic

The Rookies had one of their best challenges this season going up against the expected State Bound Tri-Valley Vikings, to kick off the Crowley Classic for the Aleutians East Borough Squad. The airtight defense of King Cove kept Tri-Valley from ever being able to make a full come back, though they were consistently knocking at the door for much of the match-up. The Rookies go on to play Nicolivisk later today in what is expected to be one of the better challenges the Rookies will face.

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (71) vs the Tri-Valley Vikings (40) at the 2019 Crowley Classic in Talkeetna, Alaska.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-15-kcv-tri-g.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska