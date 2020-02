MP3: King Cove Rookies (77) Vs. Tanalian Lady Lynx (51) – February 22nd, 2020

Live from Port Alsworth, Alaska!

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (77) Vs. Tanalian Lady Lynx (51) – February 22nd, 2020

Download the game here (MP3, 16MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-02-22-kcv-pta-g.mp3

Outstanding play by play courtesy of Port Alsworth’s very own, C. Alsworth!