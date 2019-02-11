MP3: King Cove Rookies (94) Versus the Birchwood Christian Warriors (23) – 02/11/2019

More domination by the Rookies as they continue to coast through the 2019 road trip with an undefeated record. More big showings from King Cove’s big scorers, but everyone on the squad contributed to this exciting matchup just outside of Anchorage proper.

Final Score: MP3: King Cove Rookies (94) Versus the Birchwood Christian Warriors (23) at Birchwood Christian Schools, February 11, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-011-kcv-bwc-g.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska