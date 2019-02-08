MP3: King Cove Rookies (98) Versus the Sand Point Lady Eagles (72) on Friday, February 8th – Ninilchik Invitational Tournament

The King Cove Rookies run away with the game versus the Sand Point Lady Eagles, coming out swinging and never letting up. The Lady Eagles tried to claw their way back in the second half, but it just wasn’t enough.

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (98) vs Sand Point Lady Eagles (72) at the Ninilchik Invitational, February 8, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-08-sdp-kcv-g.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Charles Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska