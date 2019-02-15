MP3: King Cove Rookies (98) vs the Ft. Yukon Lady Eagles (21) – 02/15/2019 at The Crowley Classic

Rookies were in the driver seat from word go as they take another dominating win against Ft. Yukon at the Crowley Classic. This victory secured them a berth in the Championship Game on Saturday, February 16 at 3:00pm.

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (98) vs the Ft. Yukon Lady Eagles (21) at the 2019 Crowley Classic in Talkeetna, Alaska.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-15-kcv-yuk-g.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska