MP3: King Cove Rookies (71) Vs. Tanalian Lady Lynx (54) – February 21th, 2020

Live from Pt Alsworth, Alaska!

Coming up against the 2nd seed 1A Girls squad in the State of Alaska, King Cove had their hands full during the 1st quarter, but after kicking up their defense they were able to put some distance between them and the home team, maintaining a perfect season to date!

Download the game here (MP3, 16MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-02-21-kcv-pta-g.mp3

Outstanding play by play courtesy of Port Alsworths very own, C. Alsworth!