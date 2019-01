MP3: King Cove Rookies (74) Vs. Unalaska Lady Raiders (49) on 1/3/2019

Final Score: Rookies (74) Vs. Lady Raiders (49) in King Cove, AK on Thursday, January 3rd, 2019 at 6PM.

Download the game here (MP3, 19MB, 70 Minutes):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-01-03-bball-kcv-una-g.mp3

Live coverage courtesy of Amy Mack & Fanny Jo Newton.