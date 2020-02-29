MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (27) Vs. Unalaska Raiders (54) – February 29nd, 2020

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (27) Vs. Unalaska Raiders (54)

PARTIAL GAME: Due to pervasive issues with sunspots the game dropped several times thanks to the loss of satellite communications. The final score is given at the end and parts of the 3rd and most of the 4th is missing. We do apologize for this inconvenience.

King Cove fights hard against the 2A Unalaska Raiders in one of the final home games of the season before Regionals takes place. King Cove picked up the pace in the second quarter but ran out of time before a comeback could be mounted.

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-02-29-kcv-una-b.mp3

Today’s game brought to you by the Amazing Amy Mack & Derek Wilson in King Cove, Alaska!