MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (65) vs Birchwood Christian Warriors (36) – February 11 2019

The T-Jacks hold on to add another victory notch on their 2019 Road Trip. Birchwood Christian tried to come back several times but King Cove kept the Warriors at bay in this decisive victory, leaving King Cove still undefeated this season.

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (65) vs Birchwood Christian Warriors (36) at Birchwood Christian Schools, February 11, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-11-kcv-bwc-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska