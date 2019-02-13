MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (71) Versus Reddington Huskies (61) – February 13, 2019

The T-Jacks come away with a solid 10 point victory over the Huskies. Really slow-paced defensive game coming out of the T-Jacks.

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (65) vs Birchwood Christian Warriors (36) at Birchwood Christian Schools, February 11, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-13-kcv-red-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska