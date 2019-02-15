MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (78) vs Reddington Huskies (28) – February 15, 2019

The T-Jacks gets things started firing on all cylinders to begin the Crowley Classic. All of King Coves top 3 scorers broke the 20-point mark in what was a decisive victory against the Huskies. The boys play Ft. Yukon later today 5:00pm

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (78) vs Reddington Huskies (28) at the 2019 Crowley Classic in Talkeetna, Alaska.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-15-kcv-red-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska