MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (80) Versus the Ninilchik Wolverines (50) on Saturday, February 9th – Ninilchik Invitational Tournament

The King Cove T-Jacks take a decisive win versus the Ninilchik Wolverines for their last game of the Ninilchick Invitational, taking the lead early on and never letting up. The Wolverines narrowed the gap a few times, but were never able to overcome the pressure put out by this King Cove team.

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (80) vs Ninilchik Wolverines (50) at the Ninilchik Invitational, February 9, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-09-kcv-nin-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Charles Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska