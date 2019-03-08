MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (81) vs Port Alsworth (63): 2019 ACC Regional Championship!

King Cove seals the deal and sends their boys to another chance at the big dance. Port Alsworth played their hearts out but King Cove continues its season of domination, clearing one of the largest hurdles between them and the State Championship trophy!

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (81) vs New Stuyahok Eagles (63) on Friday, March 8th, 2019 at the 2019 ACC Regional Championship in King Cove, Alaska!

Download the game here (MP3, 18MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-03-08-kcv-pta-b.mp3

Game coverage by Chris and Kris Babcock! Thanks, Boys!