MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (83) Vs. Manakotak Lynx (42) on 2/1/2019 – Sockeye Classic Tournament

The T-Jacks handily defeat the Lynx from Manakotak as they get their birth into the championship game tomorrow, February 2nd. The T-Jacks remain undefeated and wait to see if they will spar against the squad from Sand Point or Dillingham tomorrow.

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (83) Vs. Manakotak Lynx (42) at the Sockeye Classic Tournament in Dillingham on Friday, February 1, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3, 13MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-01-31-kcv-man-b.mp3

Live coverage courtesy of KDLG’s Amazing Volunteers!!