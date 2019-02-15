MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (85) vs Ft. Yukon Eagles (46) – February 15, 2019

The boys earn their spot in the championship game tomorrow at the Crowley Classic by handily defeating the Ft. Yukon Eagles. King Cove continues an incredible run during the 2019 season and look to put the Crowley Classic on their list of victories.

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (85) vs Reddington Huskies (46) at the 2019 Crowley Classic in Talkeetna, Alaska.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-15-kcv-red-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska