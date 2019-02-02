MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (90) vs Dillingham Wolverines (55) on 02/02/19 – Sockeye Classic Championship

The boys of King Cove end the 2019 Sockeye Classic with a great 1st place finish. The T-Jacks had a convincing win against Dillingham, making them chase the entire game. The T-Jacks prepare for their upcoming road trip which begins next week, stretching for 2 weeks and including the Ninilchik Invitational and Crowley Classic. Stay tuned to KSDP for updates and more top-shelf basketball coverage!

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks () Vs. Dillingham Wolverines () at the Sockeye Classic Tournament in Dillingham on Friday, February 2, 2019.

Bonus interview with Alaina Mack available here: Listen now! (also at half-time)

Download the game here (MP3, 13MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-02-dlg-kcv-b.mp3

