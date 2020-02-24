MP3: Legal Hearing Regarding AEBSD Employee Complaint – February 24th, 2020

Executive session was turned into open session at the Aleutians East Borough School Board meeting, after the employee in question waived their privacy rights. Both sides of the complaint were given 30 minutes to provide their statements and arguments. After which, an executive session ensued in which the board deliberated and made a decision.

To listen to just this part of the meeting, click here: https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-02-24-aebsd_legal.mp3

Please note, this is an identical snippet of the audio from the full board meeting and is provided for community information and convenience.