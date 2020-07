MP3 Local News: Police Leaving Sand Point

Below is an excerpt of our local newscast from Thursday, July 2nd, 2020. If you’d like to catch this news live, tune in to KSDP 830 AM or click here at 1pm Monday through Thursday. This is also rebroadcast on KAEB, 91.9 FM here in Sand Point, at 4pm.

This story contains commentary from City Administrator Jordan Keeler, Police Chief Hal Henning, and Officer Mark Chandler.

Stream the excerpt here:

https://apradio.org/mp3/Police_Leaving_07-02-2020.mp3

Download the Excerpt Here

Thank you Mark and Hal for your service!