MP3: Lumen Christi Archangels (37) vs King Cove Rookies (97) on 02/06/2019 – Sockeye Classic Tournament

Total domination by the King Cove Rookies against the Lumen Christi Archangels as King Cove goes to a 39 point lead by the end of 1st half. Lumen Christi kept it to within 2 points in the 4th quarter, but the Rookies were able to control the pace of the game and continue to hone their craft ahead of the State Tournament.

Final Score: Lumen Christi Archangels (37) vs King Cove Rookies (97) at the Wells Fargo Arena at the University of Alaska, Anchorage.

Download the game here (MP3, 13MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-06-kcv-lum-g.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Charles Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska