MP3: Lumen Christi Archangels (56) vs King Cove T-Jacks (75) on 02/06/2019

Solid win by the King Cove T-Jacks against the Lumen Christi Archangels as King Cove goes 19 point victory. Lumen Christi gained a 6 point lead in the first quarter, but the T-Jacks were able to control the pace of the game and continue to hone their craft ahead of the State Tournament.

Final Score: Lumen Christi Archangels (56) vs King Cove Rookies (75).

Download the game here (MP3, 13MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-06-lum-kcv-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Charles Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska