MP3: Manakotak Lynx (28) Vs. King Cove Rookies (77) on 2/01/2019 – Sockeye Classic Tournament

Sheer domination for the Rookies as they march their way into the championship game at the 2019 Sockeye Classic. Elana Mack scores an incredible 47 points, almost her 3rd time getting 50 points in a single game. At the end of the game hang on for a special interview with Coach Shadow and Coach Lamar.

Final Score: Manakotak Lynx (28) Vs. King Cove Rookies (77) at the Sockeye Classic Tournament in Dillingham on Friday, February 1, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3, 13MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-01-31-kcv-man-g.mp3

Live coverage courtesy of KDLG’s Amazing Volunteers!