MP3 + PDF: City Council Meeting October 8th, 2019

Topics included:

– 2020 Close-Up Class Donation Request

– KSDP Donation Request

– Upcoming Events: AML & Pacific Marine Expo

– Discussion: Annexation

Download the agenda here (PDF, 2.5MB):

Agenda for City Council Meeting for October 8th, 2019

Download the meeting audio here (MP3, 6.9MB):

City Council Audio for October 8th, 2019