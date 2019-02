MP3: Sand Point Eagles (30) vs Redington Huskies (53) – 02/16/2019 at The Crowley Classic

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (30) vs Redington Huskies (53) at the 2019 Crowley Classic in Talkeetna, Alaska.

Download the game here (MP3, 11MB):

http://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-16-sdp-red-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions.