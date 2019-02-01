MP3: Sand Point Eagles (36) Vs. Dillingham Wolverines (76) on 2/01/2019 – Sockeye Classic Tournament

The Eagles came out roaring at the start of the first half going into the second quarter with a seven point lead over the Wolverines. Slowly Dillingham began get their game warmed up and then shifted into high gear to take down the win and a birth to the championship against the King Cove T-Jacks for the 2019 Sockeye Classic.

Audio begins at beginning of the second half.

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (36) Vs. Dillingham Wolverines (76) at the Sockeye Classic Tournament in Dillingham on Friday, February 1, 2019.

Download the second half of the game here (MP3, 13MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-01-sdp-dil-b.mp3

Live coverage courtesy of KDLG’s Amazing Volunteers!