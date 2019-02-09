MP3: Sand Point Eagles (55) vs Ninilchik Wolverines (64) on 2/9/2019 – Ninilchik Invitational

Ninilchik gets some redemption after a tough loss to Sand Point early in the Ninilchik Invitational. Sand Point battled injuries the whole game and couldn’t seem to close an 8 point gap for 3 of the games 4 quarters. Sand Point will take a break and nurse their injuries as they prepare for the continuation of the road trip on Monday.

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (55) vs Ninilchik Wolverines (64) on 2/9/2019 at the Ninilchik Invitational, February 9, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-09-sdp-nin-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Charles Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska