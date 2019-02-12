MP3: Sand Point Eagles (56) Versus Birchwood Christian Warriors (58) on February 12th, 2019

The Sand Point Eagles with a heart-breaking defeat versus the Birchwood Christian Warriors, fighting tooth and nail in a back and forth game. After trading the one point lead quarter by quarter, all looked good for the Sand Point Eagles until the final seconds, when a moonshot 3 pointer seals the deal for the Birchwood Christian Warriors. Very exciting game.

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (56) vs Birchwood Christian Warriors (58) at Birchwood Christian Schools, February 12, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-12-sdp-bwc-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska