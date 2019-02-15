MP3: Sand Point Eagles (57) vs the Nikolaevsk Warriors (73)- 02/15/2019 at The Crowley Classic

Nikolaevsk kept their lead throughout the game, though Sand Point kept bringing things in close. Towards the end of the fourth quarter the Warriors really pulled away as Sand Point struggled to engage their offense the way we’ve seen them do earlier in the season. More basketball tonight as the Eagles go up against Su-Valley at 8:00 pm!

Final Score: SSand Point Eagles (57) vs the Nikolaevsk Warriors (73) at the 2019 Crowley Classic in Talkeetna, Alaska.

Download the game here (MP3, 11MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-15-sdp-nik-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Charles Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska