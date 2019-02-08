MP3: Sand Point Eagles (60) vs King Cove T-Jacks (90) on 2/8/2019 – Ninilchik Invitational

Sand Point and King Cove meet yet again for the 2019 Basketball Season, with King Cove continuing their non-stop winning streak. Basketball continues tomorrow as the Ninilchik Invitational wraps up with its championship game at 3:00pm.

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (60) vs King Cove T-Jacks (90) on 2/8/2019 at the Ninilchik Invitational, February 7, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-08-sdp-kcv-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Charles Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska