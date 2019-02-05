MP3: Sand Point Eagles (60) Vs. Lumen Christi Arch Angels (53) on 2/5/2019

Your Sand Point Eagles come out on top versus the Lumen Christi Arch Angels after a shaky first half. The Eagles also rebounded from a 6 point deficit after the first half to win the game with an impressive and close 2nd half.

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (60) Vs. Lumen Christi Arch Angels (53) in Anchorage, Alaska on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-05-sdp-lum-b.mp3