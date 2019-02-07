MP3: Sand Point Eagles (72) vs Ninilchik Wolverines (68) on 2/7/2019 – Ninilchik Invitational

The Wolverines fight back and rally in the final minutes to make Sand Point fight hard for their 4 point win against the Ninilchik Wolverines in their home tournament. Sand Point gets two wins for the day and gets off to a fantastic start to the 2019 Ninilchik Invitational.

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (72) vs Ninilchik Wolverines (68) on 2/7/2019 at the Ninilchik Invitational, February 7, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-07-sdp-nin-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Charles Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska