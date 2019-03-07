MP3: Sand Point Eagles (62) vs Port Alsworth Lynx (70) on Friday, March 7th, 2019

What an amazing, fast pace and tight game all the way from beginning to end. Both squads gave it their all and left nothing on the court. Port Alsworth is able to hold onto a lead they created in the 4th quarter, burning just enough time to walk away with the win. Sand Point found themselves in foul trouble early in the game, which limited their ability to foul at the end of the game.

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (62) vs the Port Alsworth Lynx (70) at the 2019 1A Aleutian Chain Conference Boys Tournament: March 7, 2019

Download the game here (MP3, 11MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-03-07-sdp-als-b.mp3.mp3

Commentary provided by King Cove’s Kris and Chris Babcock! Thank you Gentleman for the rousing play by play!