MP3: Sand Point Eagles (63) VS Ninilchick Wolverines (27) on February 7th, 2019 – Ninilchik Invitational Tournament

Sand Point Eagles VS Ninilchick Wolverines – Ninilchik Invitational Tournament

The Sand Point Lady Eagles cruise through a win against the Ninilchick Wolverines after obtaining a lead in the first quarter and never letting up. This victory nets Sand Point and King Cove 2 wins on the day, so lets hear it for our Borough basketball teams!

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (63) Vs. Ninilchick Wolverines (27) at the Ninilchik Invitational, February 7, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-07-sdp-nin-g.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Charles Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska