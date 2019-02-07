MP3: Sand Point Eagles (81) Vs. Aniak Half-Breeds (57) on 2/7/2019 – Ninilchik Invitational

Sand Point offers a decisive victory in the first game of the Ninilchik Invitational. Karl Smith leads with a game-high 40 points as Sand Point enters this weekends tournament with a splash. The Half-Breeds kept getting the game close throughout the second half, but Sand Point did an excellent job hanging onto the lead and finishing strong for the win.

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (81) Vs. Aniak Half-Breeds (57) at the Ninilchik Invitational, February 7, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-07-sdp-ana-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Charles Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska